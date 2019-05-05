Artist: DJ Neptune featuring Davido

Song Title:Demo

Genre: Afrobeats, pon pon

Date of Release: May 4, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Speroach

Director: Nitin

Details/Takeaway: In a visual representation of the saying, ‘nothing good comes cheap,’ ace Nigerian jockey, DJ Neptune has visited an artificial wild to find the beauty Davido sings about on their collaboration, ‘Demo.’

In what seemed a lo-fi ideal, the video mirrors the aesthetics on Nicki Minaj’s for ‘Anaconda,’ and Wande Coal's for 'So Mi So.'

The song was mixed and mastered by Mix Monster. Guitarist Fiokee also added some of the sonorous guitar chords, on which this song was built.

You can watch the video below;