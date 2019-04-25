Artist: Naira Marley featuring Zlatan Ibile

Song title: Am I Yahoo Boy?

Genre: Afrobeats, Shepeteri

Date of release: April 24, 2019

Album: TBA (Viral Video)

Producer: Rexxie

Details: A year ago, a bunch of YBNL signees got into a social media exchange with 100 Crowns rapper, Blaqbonez, who criticized them for singing about internet fraud and other vices.

A few months later, Olamide and Lil Kesh released the outrageous single, ‘Logo Benz,’ about the then infamous scourge of pant stealing, in relation to occultist rites.

A few days ago, UK-based Nigerian singer, Naira Marley stirred the pot of outrage a little further, and declared slavery a supposed validation for internet fraud, and then backed up his claims with the national problems currently confronting Nigeria.

The internet has still not settled in the aftermath of his moments of dynamic madness. Interestingly, he also had ample support from his fellow artists like Davido (supposedly “phoneless” for one month), Oladips, Zlatan Ibile and so forth.

Due to the virality of the conversation he has incited, the braided ‘Japa’ crooner has seemingly decided to capitalize on the issue by releasing a song explicitly titled, ‘Am I a Yahoo Boy?’

The single is set to feature his supporter and troll, Zlatan Ibile. This is what people mean when they say the proverbial, ‘Own it with your chest.’

While the song itself is not out, a viral video of the recording session with Zlatan and Naira Marley present was released yesterday.

May God save us.

You can watch the video here;