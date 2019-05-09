Artist: Naira Marley featuring Zlatan
Song Title: Am I Yahoo Boy?
Genre: Afrobeats, shepeteri
Date of Release: May 9, 2019
Album: TBA
Producer: Rexxie
Director: TG Omori
Details/Takeaway: After the rapper started a sandstorm of social discourse and issues a fortnight ago, he has now capitalized on the debris from the wreckage.
Fortunately or unfortunately, the song is a banger. Today, he released a colorful music video filled with vintage props and scantily clad women for the song. In it, he is portrayed as an ‘Azaman’ who gets mistaken for a yahoo boy.
Yesterday, DMW boss, Davido tried to mediate in the clash between the artist and legend, Ruggedman that seems to be reaching a boiling point over the ‘yahoo and slavery’ issue.
It seems we should gear up for a new song titled, ‘Opotoyi.’
You can watch the video here;