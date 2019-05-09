Artist: Naira Marley featuring Zlatan

Song Title: Am I Yahoo Boy?

Genre: Afrobeats, shepeteri

Date of Release: May 9, 2019

Album: TBA

Producer: Rexxie

Director: TG Omori

Details/Takeaway: After the rapper started a sandstorm of social discourse and issues a fortnight ago, he has now capitalized on the debris from the wreckage.

Fortunately or unfortunately, the song is a banger. Today, he released a colorful music video filled with vintage props and scantily clad women for the song. In it, he is portrayed as an ‘Azaman’ who gets mistaken for a yahoo boy.

Yesterday, DMW boss, Davido tried to mediate in the clash between the artist and legend, Ruggedman that seems to be reaching a boiling point over the ‘yahoo and slavery’ issue.

It seems we should gear up for a new song titled, ‘Opotoyi.’

You can watch the video here;