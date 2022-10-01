Aside from the global growth of Afrobeats, Nigeria is also home to a diverse musical culture, with genres of unique origins, and artists who have created iconic music across eras.
Spotify celebrates Nigerian independence with three new playlists
In celebration of Nigeria’s independence, Spotify is unveiling three new playlists that highlight Nigeria’s musical diversity, ranging from Fuji to the golden eras of Afrobeats. These playlists provide a home for music that millions of Nigerians, of all ages and persuasions, have loved and listened to for decades.
To highlight this, Spotify is giving a voice to some of Nigerian music’s unsung genres, its most essential decades, as well as the creators and hit songs that laid foundations for Afrobeats’ success. Below is a breakdown of these exciting playlists.
Building on its most recent success, this playlist charts the evolution of the Fuji genre, and its most essential artists, from Kollington Ayinla to Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.
Fans of the early days of Afrobeats, and everyone else, will find nostalgia and great memories calling in the “I Love My 2000s Afrobeats” playlist.
Featuring some of the songs that kicked off the ‘Afrobeats To The World’ movement, this playlist is a mix of hits that you’ll definitely come back to.
