Spotify celebrates Nigerian independence with three new playlists

To highlight this, Spotify is giving a voice to some of Nigerian music’s unsung genres, its most essential decades, as well as the creators and hit songs that laid foundations for Afrobeats’ success. Below is a breakdown of these exciting playlists.

Building on its most recent success, this playlist charts the evolution of the Fuji genre, and its most essential artists, from Kollington Ayinla to Wasiu Alabi Pasuma.

Fans of the early days of Afrobeats, and everyone else, will find nostalgia and great memories calling in the “I Love My 2000s Afrobeats” playlist.