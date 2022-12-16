ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Runtown, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, Tekno, others

Onyema Courage

Runtown, Senth and Little Simz drop new projects 'Signs,' 'Senth of Her,' and 'NO THANK YOU' respectively, as Naira Marley and Zinoleesky release new singles.

New Music Friday (Cover: Runtwon)
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Runtown, our cover for the week finally drops his album 'Signs' months after teasing it.

Marlian Music stars, Naira Marley and Zinoleesky continue to shine in new singles 'Girls Just Wanna Have Funds' and 'Personal' respectively.

Masterkraft and Tekno team up for new dancehall single '10 Sure ODDZ' while Victor AD drops new single, 'Dangerous.'

YBNL's new signee, Senth, drops his debut project 'Senth of Her' EP even as Little Simz unlocks new project 'NO THANK YOU.'

Check out the full playlist on your favourite stores:

Onyema Courage Onyema Courage Onyema Courage is the Content Operations Manager at Pulse. He is a Senior Writer with core interests in Pop Culture. IG @iam.kulgee / TW @iam_kulgee
