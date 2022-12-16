New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Runtown, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, Tekno, others

On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.

Songs released this week:

Runtown, our cover for the week finally drops his album 'Signs' months after teasing it.

Marlian Music stars, Naira Marley and Zinoleesky continue to shine in new singles 'Girls Just Wanna Have Funds' and 'Personal' respectively.

Masterkraft and Tekno team up for new dancehall single '10 Sure ODDZ' while Victor AD drops new single, 'Dangerous.'