New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Runtown, Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, Tekno, others
Runtown, Senth and Little Simz drop new projects 'Signs,' 'Senth of Her,' and 'NO THANK YOU' respectively, as Naira Marley and Zinoleesky release new singles.
On July 10, 2015, Friday was designated as the Global Release Day for the release of music singles and albums worldwide.
Songs released this week:
Runtown, our cover for the week finally drops his album 'Signs' months after teasing it.
Marlian Music stars, Naira Marley and Zinoleesky continue to shine in new singles 'Girls Just Wanna Have Funds' and 'Personal' respectively.
Masterkraft and Tekno team up for new dancehall single '10 Sure ODDZ' while Victor AD drops new single, 'Dangerous.'
YBNL's new signee, Senth, drops his debut project 'Senth of Her' EP even as Little Simz unlocks new project 'NO THANK YOU.'
