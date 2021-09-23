Album Title: Bravo

Genre: Trap, Emo, Cloud Rap, Rap, Afro-swing, R&B, Afro-pop, Bashment

Date of Release: September 23, 2021

Producers: Andyr (Track 1, 3, 8 and 13), BeatsByJayy (Tracks 4, 6 and 11), Lay Z Beat (Track 3), Rhyme Bamz (Track 2), Zaki Amujei (Tracks 5 and 7), Getro (Track 8), Hitsound (Track 9), Deyjan (Track 10), Eli (Track 12)

Album Art:

Length: 13 Tracks, 38 minutes

Features: 4 – Ayra Starr, Olamide, Fireboy, Jackboy,

Tracklist:

Singles: 3 - History, Call Me Baby and LOML

Details/Takeaway: The album is a follow-up to 2020 EP, Razor, which produced the hit single, 'Zoom.'

It's also Cheque's third body of work - he released an EP under the moniker, Kyle B, while he was a student at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

While announcing the album on his Instagram page, he wrote that, "Thank you for always loving and supporting me, Love y’all."

He also wrote, "BRAVO OUT NOW!!! I Love you guys like Crazyy!!!!🤎🤎 Let’s Run it up to the whole fucking world!!🇳🇬🌎🤾🏽 Appreciate my team and everyone that worked and is working on the project.. love y’all #Bravo."