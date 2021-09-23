RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Cheque releases 13-track new album, 'Bravo'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The album is a follow-up to 2020 EP, Razor, which produced the hit single, 'Zoom.'

Olamide features on Cheque's new romance song, 'LOML.' (Penthauze/EMPIRE)

Artist: Cheque

Recommended articles

Album Title: Bravo

Genre: Trap, Emo, Cloud Rap, Rap, Afro-swing, R&B, Afro-pop, Bashment

Date of Release: September 23, 2021

Producers: Andyr (Track 1, 3, 8 and 13), BeatsByJayy (Tracks 4, 6 and 11), Lay Z Beat (Track 3), Rhyme Bamz (Track 2), Zaki Amujei (Tracks 5 and 7), Getro (Track 8), Hitsound (Track 9), Deyjan (Track 10), Eli (Track 12)

Album Art:

www.instagram.com

Length: 13 Tracks, 38 minutes

Features: 4 – Ayra Starr, Olamide, Fireboy, Jackboy,

Tracklist:

www.instagram.com

Singles: 3 - History, Call Me Baby and LOML

Details/Takeaway: The album is a follow-up to 2020 EP, Razor, which produced the hit single, 'Zoom.'

It's also Cheque's third body of work - he released an EP under the moniker, Kyle B, while he was a student at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

While announcing the album on his Instagram page, he wrote that, "Thank you for always loving and supporting me, Love y’all."

He also wrote, "BRAVO OUT NOW!!! I Love you guys like Crazyy!!!!🤎🤎 Let’s Run it up to the whole fucking world!!🇳🇬🌎🤾🏽 Appreciate my team and everyone that worked and is working on the project.. love y’all #Bravo."

You can stream 'Omo Charlie Champagne Vol. I' HERE.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cheque releases 13-track new album, 'Bravo'

Wizkid is the only missing piece from Killertunes' 'KillaXtra' [Pulse Album Review]

BBNaija 2021: Orezi drags Saga over meltdown following Nini's 'disappearance'

Travel journalist Pelu Awofeso to produce documentary on Ajayi Crowther

BBNaija 2021: Saga's sister calls out organizers for exploiting his mental health

TEMS: The Nigerian Alte-RnB singer on the world stage.

BBNaija 2021: Saga remains inconsolable following Nini's prank exit

Alpha P shares visuals for new single, 'Oh No'

The Fugees are set to visit Nigeria

Trending

Tems talks about Drake, new album, her mom and more as her 'Interference' perfomance goes viral on social media

Tems. (Apple Music)

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' ties Fela's 'Black President' as the longest running album on Billboard's World Albums chart

Wizkid says his aim is not to make music like Fela. (Info Nigeria)

Burna Boy says he will not release an album till further notice

Burna Boy (Instagram/ParkLife)

Here are the top 5 longest running Nigerian albums on Billboard's World Music Albums chart

Burna Boy and Wizkid