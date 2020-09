Artist: Nasty C featuring Lil Keed and Lil Gotit

Song Title: Bookoo Bucks

Genre: Trap

Album: Zulu Man With Some Power

Date of release: September 11, 2020

Label: Def Jam/ Universal

Producer: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The flashy 'Bookoo Bucks' visual shows the 23-year-old Durban native in all his glory, throwing the hottest house party in South Africa. The video pans to an equally lit scene with Atlanta’s very own, Lil Keed and Lil Gotit.

