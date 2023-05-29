South Africa's Nandi Madida is new host of Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Africa Now Radio has featured over 130 cover stars, debuted over 650 new releases, and introduced Apple Music subscribers worldwide to over 130 of Africa’s hottest new artists, from Gyakie to CKay to Lloyiso to Uncle Waffles and Pabi Cooper.

Based on Apple Music’s Africa Now playlist, Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida will continue to showcase the latest African sounds, be it Amapiano, Afrobeats, highlife, Alte, house, hip-hop, bongo flava, or kuduro.

“What a time to be alive on this beautiful continent,” Nandi tells Apple Music. “I am just, if anything, grateful to witness Africa getting the long overdue credit. We are not only the cradle of humankind but also the cradle of music, and I’m excited to celebrate Pan-Africanism with Apple Music 1’s global audience and see the trajectory of African artists!"

