South Africa's Nandi Madida is new host of Apple Music Africa Now Radio

Adeayo Adebiyi

South African actress and singer Nandi Madida, joins Apple Music as she takes the reigns over as the new host of Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1.

Africa Now Radio has featured over 130 cover stars, debuted over 650 new releases, and introduced Apple Music subscribers worldwide to over 130 of Africa’s hottest new artists, from Gyakie to CKay to Lloyiso to Uncle Waffles and Pabi Cooper.

Based on Apple Music’s Africa Now playlist, Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida will continue to showcase the latest African sounds, be it Amapiano, Afrobeats, highlife, Alte, house, hip-hop, bongo flava, or kuduro.

“What a time to be alive on this beautiful continent,” Nandi tells Apple Music. “I am just, if anything, grateful to witness Africa getting the long overdue credit. We are not only the cradle of humankind but also the cradle of music, and I’m excited to celebrate Pan-Africanism with Apple Music 1’s global audience and see the trajectory of African artists!"

The second season of Africa Now Radio with Nandi Madida airs weekly on Fridays, beginning June 2 at 2p Lagos/London / 3p Johannesburg/Paris / 6a LA / 9a NYC and broadcast on Cool FM in Nigeria every Sunday at 6pm.

