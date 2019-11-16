A few hours ago, Nigerian superstar. Davido released the track list for his upcoming sophomore album, 'A Good Time.'

The album has 17 tracks and it features Naira Marley, Peruzzi, Zlatan, Gunna, A Boogie With Tha Hoodie, Summer Walker, Chris Brown and Popcaan. On the back of the album, there is a picture of Davido, his dad and a statue of his late mum. This comes a few days after the birth of Davido's third child and first son.

Executive producers for the album include Asa Asika and Davido. The album was made available for pre-order a few days ago. It is also set to finally drop on November 23, 2019.

You might recall that...

A lot of the details that Davido had said about the about HERE and HERE.i