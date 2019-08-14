A few months ago, Nigerian superstar, Davido talked about going ‘phoneless’ to complete his upcoming sophomore album.

As the wait continues for the still unnamed album, the singer appeared on Icebox, another major American show on July 15, 2019.

While on the show, he told host, Zahir that Justin Bieber, Migos, Quavo, Gunna and Lil Baby will all feature on his new album.

He says, “Everbody waiting for the album, we got so much guest artists on the album. Quavo, the whole Migos on the album,(Lil) Baby on the album, Gunna… By the Grace of God, Imma have Justin Bieber on that too.”

He also told Zahir of Icebox that he would release a video in two weeks.

Icebox documents the luxurious lifestyle and opulent desires of the rich and famous artists - mostly rappers. The show has featured ‘icy’ American celebrities like Lil Baby, Rich The Kid and Lil Durk. Nigerian singer, Mayorkun also appeared on the show three weeks ago.

While the album has still not dropped, the singer has been updating his fans with details from the creative proces with either pictures of studio sessions or pictures in the boardroom of Sony Music. ‘Blow My Mind,’ his single with Chris Brown also amassed seven million views in one week of release.

Icebox is just another stop on Davido’s American media tour after appearances on Hot 97, New York with Ebro Darden and Laura Stylez, Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club with Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy as well as Nick Cannon’s Wild n’ Out.

You can watch the interview below;