Artist: Naira Marley
Naira Marley talks tough on new single, 'Vawulence'
Street-hop superstar Naira Marley has released a new single titled 'Vawulence'. The single is in response to the beef track directed at Marlian Records by its Ex signee Mohbad.
Song Title: Vawulence
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 25th, 2022
Producer: Vibez
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 11 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: My Kind of Music
Details/Takeaway: Naira Marley brings his trademark style to Amapiano was he delivers a response that combines the gangster rap of Peckham and Nigerian street music.
