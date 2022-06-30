Unsurprisingly, the video portrays 'Jo dada's' lewd lyrics with scantly cladded women with large behinds dancing to Nihpkeyz' catchy beat.
Naira Marley releases raunchy video for 'Jo dada'
Street hop sensation and Indigenous rap superstar Naira Marley has released the visuals for his single 'Jo dada' off his debut album 'God's Timing's the Best.' The video was premiered on Wednesday 29th June 2022 on YouTube.
The video is on brand for Naira Marley who takes delight in creating sexually provocative contents that often receive an instant ban on the radio. The music video for 'Jo dada' will likely receive significant blurring on television. However, as far as artistic interpretation goes, the video directed by WG Films is a perfect for the song.
