Multi-talented sensation Dwin, The Stoic drops highly anticipated 'Love Lane' EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

Sensational singer-songwriter Dwin, The Stoic has released a new extended play project titled 'Love Lane.'

'Love, Lane' EP was released on April 5, 2023, and comprises 5 tracks that explore different genres while delivering captivating compositions.

Dwin had earlier released the lead single 'Street' which captivated listeners and charted a course for a project that will redefine his music in the mainstream.

On the EP, Dwin partners with Rhaffy to curate a body of work that cuts across listeners of all tastes and demography. 'Love Lane' boasts of a rich blend of Pop, R&B, EDM, Folk, and Afrobeats to create a sonically rounded project.

The EP is currently available for streaming on all platforms and listeners can experience Dwin's captivating emotional musings.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

