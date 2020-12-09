On December 9, 2020, Nigerian singer, Mr. Eazi took to Twitter to announce that his fans would be able to make money by streaming his music.

He said, "Gonna try an experiment on my next release where you guys the fans will be able to buy shares on My song! Meaning you will own an equity % on the song! As u stream & give me $ some goes back to You!!!

"I have consistently since 2016 been Top 5 most streamed African Artists & thats 100% due to my fans!! I love you guys!! And it’s time to get you in on the equity side!!!

"Imagine you had a % of my last song with Nicki or my new single “LENTO “ with Jbalvin!!! As u stream u make it a hit, some of the $ comes to you! But most importantly you are a true part of the Global Smash Hit you helped create."

This comes after his latest release with J Balvin, with whom he recently won a Latin Grammy. J Balvin is also the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2020.

All of these will happen via emPawa, the company Eazi launched in 2019. The company has since been responsible for Joeboy, J.Derobie, King Promise and more. DJ Neptune also released the smash hit, 'Nobody' via the three-pronged label services, distribution and licensing company.

You can sign up to gain equity in Mr. Eazi's next song by clicking HERE.