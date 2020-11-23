On November 20, 2020, Nigerian star and emPawa boss, Mr. Eazi announced that he had won big at the 2020 Latin Grammy. The award held on November 19, 2020.

Mr. Eazi won Best Urban Music Album for his work on Colores, J Balvin's fifth studio album and his sixth overall album. Eazi was featured on track nine, 'Arcoiris' on 'Colores.' This was also the second time Eazi would feature on a song with J Balvin. In 2019, Eazi was featured on Oasis, the joint album by Balvin and fellow Latin pop artist, Bad Bunny.

This continues an incredible 2020 for Eazi, who say his single, 'Oh My Gawd' top the US iTunes Charts. Earlier in the year, Eazi released an EP, One Day You Will Understand.