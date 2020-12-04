Nigerian Afropop star, MR EAZI and Colombian reggaeton sensation, J BALVIN continue their collaboration on new smooth and infectious song, 'Lento.'

Mr. Eazi and J Balvin bridge their musical worlds on an undulating beat from Nigerian producer Killertunes trading lyrics in Spanish, English and Yoruba, with a hat tip to Elvis Crespo’s merengue classic 'Suavemente.'

“Since we connected in 2018, J BALVIN and I have been like brothers,” Eazi says of the relationship, which began when Balvin selected Eazi as the opening act on his 2018 North American Tour. “He’s been bringing me into his world of urbano and reggaeton, and I’ve been introducing him to mine. It’s been a cross-cultural interplay and marriage between what I feel are cousins. It’s in that spirit that we made ‘Lento,’ one of many records we’ve recorded together.”

The track, out now on all DSPs, is the third collaboration between the pair, and the first to see release as a single.

The pair previously collaborated on 'Como Un Bebé,' from Balvin’s 2019 album Oasis with Bad Bunny, and 'Arcoíris' from Balvin’s Colores, which won the Latin Grammy for Best Urban Music Album last month.