Artist: Mr Eazi featuring Tega Starr

Song Title: French Kiss

Genre: Afro-House, Kwaito

Album: Something Else

Date of release: October 9, 2020

Label: Banku/emPawa

Producer: Master KG

Video Director: TBD

Details/Takeaway: Nigeria’s Magic Sticks, offers an introduction to Tega Starr, one of 30 artists selected by Mr. Eazi to participate in the #emPawa30, the second and latest round of his emPawa Africa talent incubator program for emerging African artists. 'French Kiss' is Tega Starr’s first official release through emPawa Africa.

The song drops alongside Mr. Eazi's video for 'Oh My Gawd.' Both songs come off Mr. Eazi's forthcoming project, Something Else - a follow up to his EP, One Day You Will Understand.

