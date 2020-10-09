Artist: Mr. Eazi and Major Lazer featuring Nicki Minaj, K4mo

Song Title: Knock Knock

Genre: Ragga, Bashment

Album: Something Else

Date of release: October 9, 2020

Label: Banku/emPawa

Producer: Major Lazer

Video Director: Reel Goats and Mathematics

Details/Takeaway: While the video has real humans in it, Mr. Eazi, Major Lazer, Nicki Minaj and K4mo are all played by animated avatars. This video drops alongside 'French Kiss,' Eazi's collaboration with fellow Nigerian singer, Tega Starr.

Both songs come off Mr. Eazi's forthcoming project, Something Else - a follow up to his EP, One Day You Will Understand.

This song sounds like a hit from its opening 10 seconds till the end. That "Knock knock, guess who's coming to dinnner..." part of Mr. Eazi's new song featuring Nicki Minaj will be a hit on TikTok... If they push it. In fact, the entire opening 17 seconds of the song will be a hit on TikTok even.

You can play the video below;