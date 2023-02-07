Details: On Monday, 6th February 2023 Mr. Eazi took to his Twitter account to call out Latino megastar Bad Bunny for infringing on the intellectual property of EmPawa artist Joeboy.
Mr. Eazi calls out Bad Bunny for copyright infringement
Nigerian musician and EmPawa label boss Oluwatosin Ajibade AKA Mr. Eazi has taken to social media to call out Latino music giant Bad Bunny for copyright infringement.
Recommended articles
According to Mr. Eazi, Bad Bunny recorded a Joeboy song without going through the standard clearance process with the label and the artist.
"Yo @sanbenito you need to tell your lawyers to stop messing around and clear that Joeboy rip-off on your album," the tweet reads.
Mr. Eazi then proceeded to add a YouTube link to the song in question in another tweet in an effort to eliminate any doubt as to his claim.
The EmPawa boss didn't restrict his complaints to Twitter as he took to Linkedin to further expatiate on the copyright infringement.
In the post on his Linkedin page, Mr. Eazi complained about the disregard from Bad Bunny and his label over their failure to clear the song. He further shared that he found their actions to be disrespectful and condescending.
As of the time of filing this report, Bad Bunny's camp is yet to reply to the accusations.
Pulse music desk will continue to monitor the situation and bring you all updates as they unfold.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng