Mr. Eazi calls out Bad Bunny for copyright infringement

According to Mr. Eazi, Bad Bunny recorded a Joeboy song without going through the standard clearance process with the label and the artist.

"Yo @sanbenito you need to tell your lawyers to stop messing around and clear that Joeboy rip-off on your album," the tweet reads.

Mr. Eazi then proceeded to add a YouTube link to the song in question in another tweet in an effort to eliminate any doubt as to his claim.

The EmPawa boss didn't restrict his complaints to Twitter as he took to Linkedin to further expatiate on the copyright infringement.

In the post on his Linkedin page, Mr. Eazi complained about the disregard from Bad Bunny and his label over their failure to clear the song. He further shared that he found their actions to be disrespectful and condescending.

Pulse Nigeria

As of the time of filing this report, Bad Bunny's camp is yet to reply to the accusations.