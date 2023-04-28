Mr Eazi and DJ Edu announce first official 'Choplife Soundsystem' single 'Wena Ft. Ami Faku

Out 28th April via Choplife Limited the track showcases a future looking, deep afrodance sound, produced by DJ Tárico that continues the Amapiano wave that Mr Eazi has surfed on his latest singles. It features vocals from Ami Faku (one of South Africa’s most streamed artists), who delivers a heartbreaking message in Xhosa, as Eazi responds in English. Theirs is a story of would-be lovers who never quite consummate their connection, a tragedy that can only be resolved in the glow of the dancefloor.

‘Wena’ is also the lead single taken from the soon to drop mixtape ‘Choplife Vol. 1: Mzansi Chronicles’. Out 28th May, the full length project sees the pair team up with a host of producers, DJs and vocalists on what is one of the most exciting and unique projects in global dance music in years. Pre-order the mixtape here.

ChopLife SoundSystem derives its name from the popular West African pidgin slang phrase chop life, meaning “enjoy life,” along with the traditional soundsystems that are the backbone of Jamaican music culture.

This innovative new pan-African Soundsystem, inspired by the likes of Diplo’s Major Lazer, will be putting a modern, African twist on Jamaican soundsystem culture, incorporating genres like amapiano and afrobeats to curate the ultimate African party experience - both on original studio recordings and at curated live events. Mr Eazi is the primary vocalist on ChopLife SoundSystem recordings, and also serves as its MC — or Minister of Enjoyment— at live events, where he’s joined by resident selector DJ Edu (of BBC Radio fame), along with guest artists and DJs.

“I’m going back to where I started from, hosting the biggest parties at uni,” Mr Eazi says. “That’s how I started singing. I am looking forward to this new and fun ride, and I can’t wait for all the music to start dropping and the accompanying live experience”

With a full announcement on the mixtape coming soon, ‘Wena’ serves to wet the appetite for something much bigger, a new movement ready to storm the dance music scene.

