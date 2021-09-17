RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Monaky drops new single The Suitor

The Suitor is a perfect follow up to Monaky's widely accepted single 'The Goat'.

The Suitor is a laid back Afrobeats songs that tells an interesting story while retaining that signature flavour Monaky is known for.

Painting that "Don't judge a book by it's cover" picture perfectly in an exciting way that makes this song really enjoyable from start to finish.

Monaky drops new single The Suitor

