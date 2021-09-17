The Suitor is a laid back Afrobeats songs that tells an interesting story while retaining that signature flavour Monaky is known for.
Monaky drops new single The Suitor
The Suitor is a perfect follow up to Monaky's widely accepted single 'The Goat'.
Recommended articles
Painting that "Don't judge a book by it's cover" picture perfectly in an exciting way that makes this song really enjoyable from start to finish.
A perfect follow up to his widely accepted single "The Goat" still making waves across the globe.
#FeaturedByMonaky
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng