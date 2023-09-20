ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mohbad's 'Blessed' EP jumps 530% on streaming platforms across Nigeria

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mohbad's music continued to soar on streaming platforms after his death.

Mohbad's 'Blessed' EP jumps 530% on streaming platforms
Mohbad's 'Blessed' EP jumps 530% on streaming platforms

Recommended articles

Mohbad's death has thrown fans and a highly concerned general public into mourning as there continues to be question marks over the issues surrounding his death.

In the days that followed his death, Mohbad's music enjoyed massive attention on streaming platforms as his sophomore EP 'Blessed' reached NO. 1 on Apple Music Nigerian Album chart.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the latest chart week (September 8th, 2023 - September 14th, 2023) of TurnTable Charts which is Nigeria's only aggregate chart system, Mohbad's 'Blessed' recorded a massive 530% jump across streaming platforms in Nigeria as it reached a new peak of NO. 4.

His debut EP 'Light' released in 2020 debuted on the chart at NO. 20 after seeing a 6,840% increment across all streaming platforms.

Similarly, several of Mohbad's songs charted on the TurnTable Top 100 after enjoying a massive streaming week. 'Ask About Me' charts at NO. 22, 'Peace' at NO. 28, 'Beast and Peace' at NO. 32, 'Feel Good' NO. 34, 'Pariwo' featuring Bella Smhurda at NO. 51', 'Sabi' at NO. 71, 'Sorry' at NO. 83, and 'Account Balance' at NO. 85.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I sold some of my properties for 'Jagun Jagun' - Femi Adebayo

I sold some of my properties for 'Jagun Jagun' - Femi Adebayo

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her skin cancer journey and recovery

Khloe Kardashian opens up about her skin cancer journey and recovery

I have had sex with Neo in my dream - Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

I have had sex with Neo in my dream - Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mohbad's 'Blessed' EP jumps 530% on streaming platforms across Nigeria

Mohbad's 'Blessed' EP jumps 530% on streaming platforms across Nigeria

Apply NOW for the $5,000 NEFT international short film competition

Apply NOW for the $5,000 NEFT international short film competition

Youths hold candle procession for late singer, Mohbad in Ekiti

Youths hold candle procession for late singer, Mohbad in Ekiti

Vybz 94.5 FM personalities shines at Headies Awards 2023

Vybz 94.5 FM personalities shines at Headies Awards 2023

Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death

Naira Marley loses 500,000 Instagram followers over Mohbad's death

Ilebaye rejects reconciliation with Cross on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye rejects reconciliation with Cross on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Pep Guardiola laughs off Man Utd’s title challenge

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Braga vs Napoli: Victor Osimhen aiming to break Obafemi Martins’ 13-year-old UCL record

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Naira Marley calls for investigation into Mohbad's death

Goya Menor pens open letter to the Nigerian music industry

#JusticeforMohbad: Goya Menor pens open letter to the Nigerian music industry

Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake

Africa missing from top 10 global music markets in 2022, see the ranking

Bella Shmurda postpones Canadian tour over sad events

Bella Shmurda postpones Canadian tour over sad events