Mohbad's 'Blessed' EP jumps 530% on streaming platforms across Nigeria

Mohbad's death has thrown fans and a highly concerned general public into mourning as there continues to be question marks over the issues surrounding his death.

In the days that followed his death, Mohbad's music enjoyed massive attention on streaming platforms as his sophomore EP 'Blessed' reached NO. 1 on Apple Music Nigerian Album chart.

In the latest chart week (September 8th, 2023 - September 14th, 2023) of TurnTable Charts which is Nigeria's only aggregate chart system, Mohbad's 'Blessed' recorded a massive 530% jump across streaming platforms in Nigeria as it reached a new peak of NO. 4.

His debut EP 'Light' released in 2020 debuted on the chart at NO. 20 after seeing a 6,840% increment across all streaming platforms.