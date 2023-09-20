Mohbad's 'Blessed' EP jumps 530% on streaming platforms across Nigeria
Mohbad's music continued to soar on streaming platforms after his death.
Recommended articles
Mohbad's death has thrown fans and a highly concerned general public into mourning as there continues to be question marks over the issues surrounding his death.
In the days that followed his death, Mohbad's music enjoyed massive attention on streaming platforms as his sophomore EP 'Blessed' reached NO. 1 on Apple Music Nigerian Album chart.
In the latest chart week (September 8th, 2023 - September 14th, 2023) of TurnTable Charts which is Nigeria's only aggregate chart system, Mohbad's 'Blessed' recorded a massive 530% jump across streaming platforms in Nigeria as it reached a new peak of NO. 4.
His debut EP 'Light' released in 2020 debuted on the chart at NO. 20 after seeing a 6,840% increment across all streaming platforms.
Similarly, several of Mohbad's songs charted on the TurnTable Top 100 after enjoying a massive streaming week. 'Ask About Me' charts at NO. 22, 'Peace' at NO. 28, 'Beast and Peace' at NO. 32, 'Feel Good' NO. 34, 'Pariwo' featuring Bella Smhurda at NO. 51', 'Sabi' at NO. 71, 'Sorry' at NO. 83, and 'Account Balance' at NO. 85.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng