Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' is the 14th most searched song globally

Adeayo Adebiyi

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' reaches a NO. 14 peak on the global Shazam chart.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's viral song 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' used by Brain Jotter in the video posted on his Instagram account on July 5, 2024, has generated millions of views across social media platforms with users recreating the viral dance moves.

In another milestone for Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's viral record, the song has reached a new peak of NO. 14 on the global Shazam search making it the 14th most searched song in the world.

This feat places the song in the ranks of the most trending songs globally on a top 20 section of the chart that has Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us', Shaboozey's 'A Bar Song', Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso', and Megan Thee Stallion's 'Mamushi'.

The recent popularity of 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' has led to an interest in the life and career of Gentleman Mike Ijeagha who is described as a pioneering figure of Igbo folk music.

The viral song released in 1983 is one of his popular releases which tells the folklore of the cunningness of the Tortoise who tricked the Elephant in an effort to marry the princess of the Animal Kingdom.

The NO. 14 peak position of 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' reflects the song's global popularity which has been aided by its virality on TikTok where the song has been used in over 250,000 reels.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' is the 14th most searched song globally

