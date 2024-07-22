ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' and 5 other popular songs by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Adeayo Adebiyi

Gentleman Mike Ejegha is a legendary figure in Igbo folk music.

'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' and 5 other popular songs by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha
'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' and 5 other popular songs by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Recommended articles

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's viral song 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' used by Brain Jotter in the video posted on his Instagram account on July 5, 2024, has been viewed 29.1 million times with over 30,000 comments while accumulating 19.6 million views on Tik Tok and over 23,000 comments. The viral video has since sparked a trend on social media with over 7,000 reels and 29,000 Tik Tok posts created using the song over the past week.

For many listeners, the viral folklore song about the cleverness of the tortoise (Mbe) and the might of the elephant (Enyi) is their first interaction with the work of the music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha whose legacy in Igbo folk music stretches over six decades.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his illustrious career, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha is reported to have released over 33 albums with several classic records filled with the didactic messages he delivers through idioms, proverbs, and Igbo folklore.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's music has endured for over six decades with several of his classic records remaining a regular feature in households and events across South Eastern Nigeria.

Here are 5 other popular songs by the legendary Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

ADVERTISEMENT

This song recorded after the civil war praised the resilience and kinship of the Igbo people and it enjoyed huge success.

Using Igbo proverbs and idioms, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha admonishes young people to spend their youth wisely so they can enjoy a rewarding old age.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a folk song that tells the story of a poor man who steals and blames his actions on poverty. Gentleman Mike admonishes that one shouldn't let poverty push him to lose his self of dignity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using a rich combination of idioms, proverbs, and folklore, Gentleman Mike tells the story of friendship and what it should be.

This highlife record continues to be popular in events across southeastern Nigeria.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' and 5 other popular songs by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' and 5 other popular songs by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Here's all you need to know about Igbo Folk music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Here's all you need to know about Igbo Folk music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Ghetto Kids, Tenge Tenge set for Nigeria concert

Ghetto Kids, Tenge Tenge set for Nigeria concert

Rising sensation Litovibes taps Patoranking for party-starting anthem 'My Way'

Rising sensation Litovibes taps Patoranking for party-starting anthem 'My Way'

Guinness announces partnership with BBNaija as Gold Sponsor for 9th season

Guinness announces partnership with BBNaija as Gold Sponsor for 9th season

Blaqbonez kicks off his Mr. Romantic era with new single 'Fire On Me'

Blaqbonez kicks off his Mr. Romantic era with new single 'Fire On Me'

This is what 'Those About to Die' a series about gladiators in ancient Rome is about

This is what 'Those About to Die' a series about gladiators in ancient Rome is about

D'banj unveils tracklist for upcoming album, to feature Phyno, DJ Maphorisa, Akon

D'banj unveils tracklist for upcoming album, to feature Phyno, DJ Maphorisa, Akon

10 Nollywood films you probably didn’t know are on Netflix

10 Nollywood films you probably didn’t know are on Netflix

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed major international success

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration