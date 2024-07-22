'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' and 5 other popular songs by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's viral song 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' used by Brain Jotter in the video posted on his Instagram account on July 5, 2024, has been viewed 29.1 million times with over 30,000 comments while accumulating 19.6 million views on Tik Tok and over 23,000 comments. The viral video has since sparked a trend on social media with over 7,000 reels and 29,000 Tik Tok posts created using the song over the past week.

For many listeners, the viral folklore song about the cleverness of the tortoise (Mbe) and the might of the elephant (Enyi) is their first interaction with the work of the music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha whose legacy in Igbo folk music stretches over six decades.

During his illustrious career, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha is reported to have released over 33 albums with several classic records filled with the didactic messages he delivers through idioms, proverbs, and Igbo folklore.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's music has endured for over six decades with several of his classic records remaining a regular feature in households and events across South Eastern Nigeria.

Here are 5 other popular songs by the legendary Gentleman Mike Ejeagha.

1. Ome ka agu omenani

This song recorded after the civil war praised the resilience and kinship of the Igbo people and it enjoyed huge success.

2. Uwa Ngebde Ka Mma

Using Igbo proverbs and idioms, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha admonishes young people to spend their youth wisely so they can enjoy a rewarding old age.

3. Onye Uri Utaba

This is a folk song that tells the story of a poor man who steals and blames his actions on poverty. Gentleman Mike admonishes that one shouldn't let poverty push him to lose his self of dignity.

4. Enyi Ga Achi

Using a rich combination of idioms, proverbs, and folklore, Gentleman Mike tells the story of friendship and what it should be.

5. Onye Nwe Ona Ebe