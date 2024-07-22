ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here's all you need to know about Igbo Folk music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Adeayo Adebiyi

Gentleman Mike Ejegha is a legendary figure in Igbo folk music.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha: Biography on Igbo Folk music legend
Gentleman Mike Ejeagha: Biography on Igbo Folk music legend

Recommended articles

A bulk of the young social media users might not be familiar with Gentleman Mike Ejeagha beyond the "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo" lyric of his now viral song.

Here is some information on the legendary Highlife musician whose music was very popular in South Eastern Nigerian.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to his Wikipedia page, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha was born on August 1932. He hails from Imezi Owa, Eziagu Local Government of Enugu State.

According to a 2009 interview by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha published on "Last FM," the "Gentleman" appellation to his name was derived from his gentlemanly behaviour and treatment of others.

His journey into music started at a young age where he was part of an Ogene group during his elementary school days. He was drawn to the guitar when he saw Moses Aduba AKA Moscow and Cyprian Uzochiawa play the instrument at the Coal Camp in Enugu and he would learn from both them.

After perfecting his guitar playing skills, Gentleman Mike Ejeagha formed his band Mike Ejeagha and Merry-makers in 1950.

According to Gentleman Mike, his fame started growing after he was invited for an audition by the late Atu Ona, then Controller of the Nigerian Broadcasting Service (NBS) who would later give him the programme titled Guitar Playtime. This led him to play on the radio while also producing musical programmes before forming a bigger group titled Premier Dance Band.

ADVERTISEMENT

His fame soared after the Nigerian Civil War when he recorded the album 'Omekagu' with Polygram Records then Phillips Records. According to Gentleman Mike, he was invited by the then Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), now Enugu State Broadcasting Service ( ESBS) to be doing a programme titled Akuko n’egwu (story telling in music) on which he shqred a new folktale on a weekly basis.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha is famous for his Igbo folk music with which he tells stories packed with social, cultural, historical, and moral relevance. His didactic music filled with idioms, proverbs, and folktakes would make him into one of the most popular Igbo folk & Highlife artist in Nigerian history.

He is reported to have recorded 33 albums with several classic records including the recently viral 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' which is a folklore about the cunningness of the Tortoise and the strenght of the Elephant.

ADVERTISEMENT

His impact in Igbo folklore music has been praised and his enduring legacy continues to shine. In a March 2023 article on Afrocritik, Chimezie Chika described Gentleman Mike Ejeagha as the "grandfather of mordern Igbo folk music".

In 2022, there was reports of plans to make a biographical documentary on the life of Gentleman Mike Ejeagha Directed by Michael Chineme Ike and produced by Micstreams Productions. Following the recent virality of his song, fans have revived interest over the proposed documentary. However, the director Michael Chineme Ike revealed that the production suffered setbacks due to lack of funding.

The recent fame of his song 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' is an opportunity to celebrate Gentleman Mike Ejeagha's legacy and his impact on Igbo folk music across generations.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' and 5 other popular songs by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' and 5 other popular songs by Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Here's all you need to know about Igbo Folk music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Here's all you need to know about Igbo Folk music legend Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Ghetto Kids, Tenge Tenge set for Nigeria concert

Ghetto Kids, Tenge Tenge set for Nigeria concert

Rising sensation Litovibes taps Patoranking for party-starting anthem 'My Way'

Rising sensation Litovibes taps Patoranking for party-starting anthem 'My Way'

Guinness announces partnership with BBNaija as Gold Sponsor for 9th season

Guinness announces partnership with BBNaija as Gold Sponsor for 9th season

Blaqbonez kicks off his Mr. Romantic era with new single 'Fire On Me'

Blaqbonez kicks off his Mr. Romantic era with new single 'Fire On Me'

This is what 'Those About to Die' a series about gladiators in ancient Rome is about

This is what 'Those About to Die' a series about gladiators in ancient Rome is about

D'banj unveils tracklist for upcoming album, to feature Phyno, DJ Maphorisa, Akon

D'banj unveils tracklist for upcoming album, to feature Phyno, DJ Maphorisa, Akon

10 Nollywood films you probably didn’t know are on Netflix

10 Nollywood films you probably didn’t know are on Netflix

Pulse Sports

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed major international success

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration