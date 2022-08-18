'I'm ready to show the guy behind M.I Abaga' legendary rapper says about new album

When speaking on his new album, 'The Guy' made had this to say:

"There was a reflection about how far I’ve come, and how much as you go along, you learn to be yourself. Everyone knows M.I but there’s the guy behind M.I, and I think at this stage in my life I’m ready to show more of that, talk more about love, and talk more about whatever challenges I face or whatever I’m going through because I feel like in the world right now people are just going through it."

For M.I, he is at a point in his career where he has done it, seen it all, and won it all. It's time for him to make music he loves and talk about things that might be small to others but big to him.