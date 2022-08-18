RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I'm ready to show the guy behind M.I Abaga' legendary rapper says about new album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian legendary rapper M.I Abaga was interviewed by Apple Music Africa Now Radio where he discussed his new album and the motive behind the creative process.

M.I Abaga Apple Music Africa Now interview
M.I Abaga Apple Music Africa Now interview

M.I Abaga interview with Apple Music Africa Now Radio: In the interview with Dada Boy Ehiz, M.I revealed that his new album 'The Guy' is meant to showcase the man behind the artist everyone knows and loves.

When speaking on his new album, 'The Guy' made had this to say:

"There was a reflection about how far I’ve come, and how much as you go along, you learn to be yourself. Everyone knows M.I but there’s the guy behind M.I, and I think at this stage in my life I’m ready to show more of that, talk more about love, and talk more about whatever challenges I face or whatever I’m going through because I feel like in the world right now people are just going through it."

For M.I, he is at a point in his career where he has done it, seen it all, and won it all. It's time for him to make music he loves and talk about things that might be small to others but big to him.

'The Guy' is set to be released on Friday, 18th August 2022 as M.I 7th studio album and his 10th solo project. The album tracklist has revealed a sensational lineup of guest artists that include: Ameican Hip Hop icon NAS, Afrobeats megastar Olamide and Phyno, Wande Coal, Cavemen, Duncan Mighty, BNXN, Ossi Grace, and Chillz.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
