On March 30, 2020, Nigerian producers, Sarz and Shizzi locked horns in a battle of manhood measurement. They played their hits for the better part of two hours and thirty minutes as they amassed a viewership that exceeded 22,000 at some point. Some of those viewers were also foreign legends like Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.

This has then created a ripple effect in the sands of time. Nigerians have gotten one interesting battle to get their minds of coronavirus and now they're hungry for more. Here are some of the most talked about battles on Twitter;

Don Jazzy vs. Nobody

Vector and MII Abaga

Pheelz vs. Masterkraft

Wizkid vs. Davido

Rexxie vs. Kel P

K-Solo vs. Terry G