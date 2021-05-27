Mdundo partners with telco to launch music bundle to offer premium service

The mixes will be curated by top Tanzanian DJs including DJ Massu, DJ Summer, DJ Bike, DJ Feruuh, DJ Allybu and DJ YLB.

Through the Mdundo Mixes bundle, Vodacom Tanzania will entertain its subscribers with the music of their choice, from salsa to rhumba and as far as bolingo, speaking during the launch, Vodacom’s head of Value Added Services (VAS Nguvu Kamando highlighted the importance of having entertainment under one platform.

“Instead of struggling and moving from one platform to another, we as a digital valuing company, saw the importance of creating one bundle which will include all music genre, that’s why we also decided to partner with Mdundo.com,” said Nguvu

By partnering with Mdundo.com, Vodacom Tanzania will not only offer a new and innovative means of acquiring all the new and old music channel but will also entertain its subscribers found both in urban and peripheral areas.

On his side, the Head of Telco at Mdundo Patrick Sambao highlighted that works directly with 100,000 African artists and offers a catalogue of 1.7m African and international songs.

“Mdundo has a very strong following in Tanzania and we’re therefore pleased to launch our first telco bundle in this market. Vodacom has a clear and ambitious product team with a strong focus on delivering new and innovative solutions to the market aligned with the Mdundo vision,” said Sambao.

Mdundo is a Tanzania’s leading music service and has 7 million monthly active users across Africa while Vodacom Tanzania is the biggest telecommunication company in Tanzania with a base of 15.5m mobile subscribers.

For a customer to subscribe in (music bundles (MDUNDO) he/she should go to mdundo.com/djmixes or dial (*149*01#) then select (3.buy bundles then click 2. internet) you will be directed to number (6. Music bundle(MDUNDO) then pay a total of tshs (100,500,3000) you will be notified via text confirming purchase of the bundle. This bundle will be available for (daily, weekly and monthly respectively).