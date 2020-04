Artist: Mayorkun

Song Title: Of Lagos

Genre: Afrobeats, Afro-pop

Album: TBA

Date of release: April 13, 2020

Label: DMW

Producer: Fresh VDM

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: The song follows the 'loosie aesthetic' of 'Geng' that is both unserious and built for virality. Word is the song had been trending on TikTok even before it was officially released.

