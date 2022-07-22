Artist: Magixx
Magixx drops sophomore EP 'Atom'
Fast-rising Afrobeats star Magixx has released his second EP he calls 'Atom'.
Album Title: Atom
Genre: POP, Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 22, 2022
Producer: (Track 1 - Reward Beatz), (Track 2 - Sarmyfire), (Track 3 - Reward Beatz), (Track 4 - Louddaaa)
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 12 minutes
Features: NONE
Label: Mavins Global Holdings
Details/Takeaway: Magixx is one of the finest voices in Afrobeats and he has dazzled with his infectious melody and soothing vocals. In 'Atom EP', Magixx shows there's more to his talent than meets the eye.
