Magixx drops sophomore EP 'Atom'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising Afrobeats star Magixx has released his second EP he calls 'Atom'.

Artist: Magixx

Album Title: Atom

Genre: POP, Afrobeats

Date of Release: July 22, 2022

Producer: (Track 1 - Reward Beatz), (Track 2 - Sarmyfire), (Track 3 - Reward Beatz), (Track 4 - Louddaaa)

Magixx - Atom EP Album Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 12 minutes

Features: NONE

Label: Mavins Global Holdings

Details/Takeaway: Magixx is one of the finest voices in Afrobeats and he has dazzled with his infectious melody and soothing vocals. In 'Atom EP', Magixx shows there's more to his talent than meets the eye.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

