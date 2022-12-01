RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mavin Records 'Overloading' is the NO. 1 music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022

Adeayo Adebiyi

YouTube has released the end of the year list for 2022 and Mavin Records 'Overloading (Overdose)' has emerged as the most streamed music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022.

Mavin Records
Mavin Records

Details: On Thursday, 1st December 2022, YouTube released the end of the year list for 2022 and Mavin Records joint single 'Overdose (Overloading)' emerged as the most streamed music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022.

Recommended articles

The video premiered on YouTube on 13th, May 2022 and it has garnered over 40 million views.

'Overloading' fends off competition from other hit records including Rema's 'Calm Down', Kizz Daniel & Tekno's 'Buga', and Asake's 'Omo Ope' to top the list.

Asake has four videos in the top ten with 'Omo Ope' and 'Sungba' remix in the top 5. Kizz Daniel has two entries with both versions of his smash hit 'Buga' appearing in the top 10.

The top 10 music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022 are:

  1. Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx, Boy Spyce - 'Overloading (OVERDOSE)'
  2. Rema - 'Calm Down'
  3. Kizz Daniel & Tekno - 'Buga'
  4. Asake feat Olamide - 'Omo Ope'
  5. Asake feat Burna Boy - 'Sungba' remix
  6. Burna Boy - 'Last Last'
  7. Skiibii feat Davido - 'Baddest Boy' remix
  8. Kizz Daniel - 'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)'
  9. Fireboy DML feat Asake - 'Bandana'
  10. Asake - 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)'
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Mavin Records 'Overloading' is the NO. 1 music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022

Mavin Records 'Overloading' is the NO. 1 music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022

Prince Harry & Meghan show you the other side of their love story in new Netflix documentary

Prince Harry & Meghan show you the other side of their love story in new Netflix documentary

Tim Godfrey appreciates wife with beautiful post

Tim Godfrey appreciates wife with beautiful post

Bella Shmurda speaks on his motivation to keep going

Bella Shmurda speaks on his motivation to keep going

Netflix's 'Far From Home' teases ambition, love and danger in official trailer

Netflix's 'Far From Home' teases ambition, love and danger in official trailer

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among top 100 most streamed songs on Apple Music Canada in 2022

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among top 100 most streamed songs on Apple Music Canada in 2022

Toke Makinwa loses valuables to thieves in London

Toke Makinwa loses valuables to thieves in London

Tems' 'Free Mind' among the top 100 most streamed songs on US Apple Music in 2022

Tems' 'Free Mind' among the top 100 most streamed songs on US Apple Music in 2022

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among the top 100 songs on Apple Music Globally in 2022

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' among the top 100 songs on Apple Music Globally in 2022

Trending

Wizkid

Wizkid set to make history with 2023 London Stadium performance

Kizz Daniel

Kizz Daniel thrills thousands of fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

New Music Friday (Cover: Mohbad)

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Mohbad, Naira Marley, BNXN, Portable and others

Tems (GQ)

Tems wins Best New Act at 2022 Soul Train Awards [See Full Winners List]