Mavin Records 'Overloading' is the NO. 1 music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022

Details: On Thursday, 1st December 2022, YouTube released the end of the year list for 2022 and Mavin Records joint single 'Overdose (Overloading)' emerged as the most streamed music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022.
YouTube has released the end of the year list for 2022 and Mavin Records 'Overloading (Overdose)' has emerged as the most streamed music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022.
The video premiered on YouTube on 13th, May 2022 and it has garnered over 40 million views.
'Overloading' fends off competition from other hit records including Rema's 'Calm Down', Kizz Daniel & Tekno's 'Buga', and Asake's 'Omo Ope' to top the list.
Asake has four videos in the top ten with 'Omo Ope' and 'Sungba' remix in the top 5. Kizz Daniel has two entries with both versions of his smash hit 'Buga' appearing in the top 10.
The top 10 music video on YouTube Nigeria in 2022 are:
- Mavins, Crayon, Ayra Starr, LADIPOE, Magixx, Boy Spyce - 'Overloading (OVERDOSE)'
- Rema - 'Calm Down'
- Kizz Daniel & Tekno - 'Buga'
- Asake feat Olamide - 'Omo Ope'
- Asake feat Burna Boy - 'Sungba' remix
- Burna Boy - 'Last Last'
- Skiibii feat Davido - 'Baddest Boy' remix
- Kizz Daniel - 'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)'
- Fireboy DML feat Asake - 'Bandana'
- Asake - 'Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)'
