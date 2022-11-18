RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Master KG and Joeboy deliver new Amapiano tune, 'Laleyi'

Adeayo Adebiyi

South African producer and hitmaker Master KG has linked up with Nigerian music star Joeboy for a new single titled 'Laleyi'.

Artist: Master KG

Song Title: Laleyi

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 18th, 2022

Producer: UNKNOWN

Song Art:

Length: 3 minutes 28 seconds

Features: 1 - Joeboy

Label: Elektra France

Details/Takeaway: Master KG is the man behind smash hits 'Skeleton Dance' and 'Jerusalema' and for his new single 'Laleyi' he taps Nigerian superstar Joeboy who delivers a smooth melody over the speaker-rattling beat.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi

