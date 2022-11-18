Artist: Master KG
Master KG and Joeboy deliver new Amapiano tune, 'Laleyi'
South African producer and hitmaker Master KG has linked up with Nigerian music star Joeboy for a new single titled 'Laleyi'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Laleyi
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 18th, 2022
Producer: UNKNOWN
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 28 seconds
Features: 1 - Joeboy
Label: Elektra France
Details/Takeaway: Master KG is the man behind smash hits 'Skeleton Dance' and 'Jerusalema' and for his new single 'Laleyi' he taps Nigerian superstar Joeboy who delivers a smooth melody over the speaker-rattling beat.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Kenyan Band Lafrik channel hope, love & joy in their debut album, 'Love Freaks'
Master KG and Joeboy deliver new Amapiano tune, 'Laleyi'
Ajebutter22 returns with new single, 'Enjoyment' featuring Ajebo Hustlers
Ric Hassani returns with new single, 'Amina'
DJ Tunez and Wande Coal release new Amapiano jam, 'Flex'
Street-pop sensation T.I Blaze drops debut album, 'El Major'
Teni taps Mayorkun, Costa Titch for new single, 'Maitama'
Timi Dakolo partners with foundation to provide relief aids for Bayelsa flood victims
Olamide signs new artist Senth Music to YBNL Records
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox