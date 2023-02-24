ADVERTISEMENT
Majeeed taps Tiwa Savage for new single, 'Gbese'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising sensation Majeeed has released a new Amapiano single titled 'Gbese' on which he features superstar Tiwa Savage.

Majeeed feat Tiwa Savage - 'Gbese'
Majeeed feat Tiwa Savage - 'Gbese'

Artist: Majeed

Song Title: Gbese

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: February 24th, 2023

Producers: Masterkraft

Song Art:

Majeeed feat Tiwa Savage - 'Gbese'
Majeeed feat Tiwa Savage - 'Gbese' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minute 42 seconds

Features: 1 - Tiwa Savage

Label: EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: The smooth vocals of Majeeed and Tiwa Savage combine for this record that combines infectous melodies and catchy lyrics for an attention-grabbing song.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

