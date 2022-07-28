RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Majeeed announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music has announced Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Majeeed as the latest featured artist in its Up Next artist development program in Nigeria. The announcement was made on Wednesday, 27th July 2022.

Majeed is Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria
Majeed is Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Speaking on the announcement an excited Majeeed tells apple music that his music is an extension of his person. “My music is an expression of my reality and experiences of many topics that are not discussed enough. Being Up Next on Apple Music is a dream come through and has given me the zeal and opportunity to strive even further because now I know a lot of people are listening and connecting to my story,” he shares.

Recommended articles

Born and raised in Nigeria where he has to contend with the daily realities of economic and social difficulties, Majeeed’s sound is rooted in Afrobeats and speaks frankly about the realities of day-to-day life, intended to motivate, inspire and heal.

A sensational songwriter, Majeeed's talent has seen him get accolades from Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay, and Zuchu who are some of the artists he has worked with.

In 2021, Majeeed independently released his breakthrough single 'Time' and he followed it up a year later with his debut EP 'Bitter Sweet' is a six-track exploration of a toxic relationship that relays universal themes of disconnection and misunderstandings, spearheaded by the dancefloor-rooted lead single 'Yawa No Dey End'.

Majeed is Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria
Majeed is Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

As the newest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Majeeed will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.

This announcement sees Majeeed joins Khaid, Ninety, Young Jonn, T.I Blaze, Browny Pondis, Ajebo Hustlers, Jaido P, Wavy The Creator, and SGaWD as Apple Music’s growing stable of Up Next Artists from Nigeria.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Erica places curse on person who stole her money in the UK

BBNaija's Erica places curse on person who stole her money in the UK

Majeeed announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

Majeeed announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria

BBNaija 7: Stripping saved my life - Chichi

BBNaija 7: Stripping saved my life - Chichi

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to rumours of extramarital affairs with Nollywood actresses

Apostle Johnson Suleman reacts to rumours of extramarital affairs with Nollywood actresses

BBNaija 7: I saw myself in Big Brother's house in my dream - Diana

BBNaija 7: I saw myself in Big Brother's house in my dream - Diana

Movie Recommendation of the week: Mildred Okwo's La Femme Anjola

Movie Recommendation of the week: Mildred Okwo's La Femme Anjola

The Perfect Arrangement review: A Lackluster love story with wasted potential

The Perfect Arrangement review: A Lackluster love story with wasted potential

Nigeria’s ‘A Place Called Forward’; ‘Earth Women’ make The NGO International Film Festival’s 2022 official selection

Nigeria’s ‘A Place Called Forward’; ‘Earth Women’ make The NGO International Film Festival’s 2022 official selection

Filmmaking 101: 5 things to know before venturing into filmmaking

Filmmaking 101: 5 things to know before venturing into filmmaking

Trending

Music producer Tempoe takes Asa, P.Priime, others to court over copyright issues [Pulse Exclusive Report]

Tempoe, Asa, PPriime

Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' is the most googled song in Nigeria

Kizz Daniel and Tekno

Tems credited as a songwriter on Beyonce's upcoming album

Tems, Beyoncé

Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems appear on Barack Obama's 2022 Summer Playlist

Burna Boy, Pheelz, Tems