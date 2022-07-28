Speaking on the announcement an excited Majeeed tells apple music that his music is an extension of his person. “My music is an expression of my reality and experiences of many topics that are not discussed enough. Being Up Next on Apple Music is a dream come through and has given me the zeal and opportunity to strive even further because now I know a lot of people are listening and connecting to my story,” he shares.
Majeeed announced as Apple Music Up Next Artist in Nigeria
Apple Music has announced Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Majeeed as the latest featured artist in its Up Next artist development program in Nigeria. The announcement was made on Wednesday, 27th July 2022.
Born and raised in Nigeria where he has to contend with the daily realities of economic and social difficulties, Majeeed’s sound is rooted in Afrobeats and speaks frankly about the realities of day-to-day life, intended to motivate, inspire and heal.
A sensational songwriter, Majeeed's talent has seen him get accolades from Tiwa Savage, Seyi Shay, and Zuchu who are some of the artists he has worked with.
In 2021, Majeeed independently released his breakthrough single 'Time' and he followed it up a year later with his debut EP 'Bitter Sweet' is a six-track exploration of a toxic relationship that relays universal themes of disconnection and misunderstandings, spearheaded by the dancefloor-rooted lead single 'Yawa No Dey End'.
As the newest Up Next act to be spotlighted in Nigeria, Majeeed will be featured across Apple Music’s Nigeria’s Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.
This announcement sees Majeeed joins Khaid, Ninety, Young Jonn, T.I Blaze, Browny Pondis, Ajebo Hustlers, Jaido P, Wavy The Creator, and SGaWD as Apple Music’s growing stable of Up Next Artists from Nigeria.
