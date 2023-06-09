Mádé Kuti set to thrill fans at Good Village

The performance is scheduled for Sunday, June 11, 2023, is set to be Made's debut at the venue where he would be thrilling fans on the Lagos Island territories that include Obalende, Iru, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, Lekki, Ajah and Epe.

Made's last single, which was composed, arranged, and authored by the young the grandson of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, was produced by GMK and Sodi Marciszewer, who recorded, mixed, or produced his grand father's last six albums.

After his last release of a new single entitled ‘No more wars,’ Mádé has been busy getting himself closer to the fans with shows and performances in The African Shrine and other parts of the world.

