Belgium's The Voice Kids contestant performs CKay's 'Love Nwantiti'
On Thursday 9th June, 2022 a video of a contestant on Belgium's The Voice Kids performing CKay's global hit 'Love Nwantiti' was posted on Twitter by a fan account called @CKaySoulja.
The video was excitedly received as it once again reminded Nigerians of 'Love Nwantiti's' global status and its cultural impact. The contestant who's called J.A.P wowed audience with his cover of CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' on one of the biggest music reality shows in the world.
Afrobeats fans will find it heart warming that a Belgian kid will choose to sing a song that has a mixture of pidgin and Igbo and it further captures the 'Love Nwantiti' global impact.
When the greatest single from Africa is been mentioned, CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' will likely be top of the list and it's moments like this that helps the audience to understand why 'Love Nwantiti' might be the greatest ever Afrobeats song.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng