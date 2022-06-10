Belgium's The Voice Kids contestant performs CKay's 'Love Nwantiti'

The video was excitedly received as it once again reminded Nigerians of 'Love Nwantiti's' global status and its cultural impact. The contestant who's called J.A.P wowed audience with his cover of CKay's 'Love Nwantiti' on one of the biggest music reality shows in the world.

Afrobeats fans will find it heart warming that a Belgian kid will choose to sing a song that has a mixture of pidgin and Igbo and it further captures the 'Love Nwantiti' global impact.