Artist: Lojay, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa
Lojay combines with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small for Amapiano hit, 'Canada'
Nigerian singing sensation Lojay has combined with South Africa's super-talented artist and producer DJ Maphorisa and celebrated producer and artist Kabza De Small for a new single they call 'Canada'.
Recommended articles
Song Title: Canada
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 16th, 2022
Producer: Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Herc Cut The Light'
Song Art:
Length: 4 minutes 07 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: KORATORI/Orchard
Details/Takeaway: Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa have combined for hit singles and this time, they link up with Afrobeats honeyed voice sensation Lojay for a new Amapiano hit.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng