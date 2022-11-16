RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Lojay combines with DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small for Amapiano hit, 'Canada'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singing sensation Lojay has combined with South Africa's super-talented artist and producer DJ Maphorisa and celebrated producer and artist Kabza De Small for a new single they call 'Canada'.

Lojay, Maphorisa, Kabza

Artist: Lojay, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa

Song Title: Canada

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: November 16th, 2022

Producer: Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Herc Cut The Light'

Song Art:

Lojay X DJ Maphorisa X Kabza De Small - 'Canada' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 4 minutes 07 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: KORATORI/Orchard

Details/Takeaway: Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa have combined for hit singles and this time, they link up with Afrobeats honeyed voice sensation Lojay for a new Amapiano hit.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

