Artist: Wizkid featuring Ty Dolla Sign

Song Title: Ride It

Genre: Trap & B

Date of release: August 17, 2019

Producer: TBA

Label: TBA

Album: Made In Lagos

Details/Takeaway: As Wizkid FC awaits the release of 'Joro' and Made In Lagos, the Nigerian superstar has again called on the American act with the midas touch, Ty Dolla Sign.

The two first collaborated on two songs off Wizkid's third studio album, Sounds From The Other Side.

You can listen to the song below;