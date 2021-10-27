RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

HOTKID SHARES DRILL SINGLE, ‘MANDEM’

Moshood Adeola popularly known by his stage name as Hotkid is a fast rising Nigerian hip hop rapper, Afrobeats singer, songwriter, stage performer and a recording artist currently signed to Dr Dolor Entertainment.

Hotkid - Mandem. (Dr. Dolor)
Fast-rising Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Hotkid shares new single ‘Mandem’ featuring Ghanaian rappers DTG, Kwesi Arthur. Inspired by the drill genre, Mandem is a militant mosh-type track on which the artists flex hard bars about their stance on loyalty in friendships.

On Mandem, Hotkid deviates from his usual style of music, delivering all of his lines in English language as opposed to the Yoruba and pidgin mix that his fans have become accustomed to.

Hotkid - Mandem. (Dr. Dolor)
With this new boppy tune, Hotkid is set to introduce us to a new version of himself, seemingly equipped with an arsenal of genre-bending sounds that will catapult him into the global market in no time.

About Hotkid

Moshood Adeola popularly known by his stage name as Hotkid is a fast rising Nigerian hip hop rapper, Afrobeats singer, songwriter, stage performer and a recording artist currently signed to Dr Dolor Entertainment.

He was born in 2003 in Lagos State, Lagos Island to be precise and was brought up in the Ebute-Meta part of Lagos State, Nigeria and started making music at a tender age. A genius singer, rapper and songwriter, Hotkid was first discovered by Dr Dolor in a viral Instagram video where he got thrilled by his rapping skills.

Hotkid - Mandem. (Dr. Dolor)
Thrilled by Hotkid’s stellar rapping skills after watching his several freestyle videos, Dr Dolor, whose aim is to nurture young talents and make them into superstars, decided to sign Hotkid to his record label on the 19th of July, 2019. Ever since, Hotkid has been on a catalytic takeover in the music scene with hit singles like ‘Ozana’ off his 2019 debut EP ‘Honorable’.

Connect with Hotkid on social media:

Instagram: @hotkidfire

Twitter: @hotkidfire

Stream “Mandem” Here

