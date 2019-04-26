Date: April 26, 2019

Song Title: Awolowo

Artist: BOJ featuring Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: GMK

Album: Alte Bank of Africa

Details/Takeaway: Fresh off his collaboration with heartthrob of Nigerian music lovers, Teni the Entertainer titled, ‘Obe,’ one of the grundnorms of alte and DRB Lasgidi member, BOJ has released this new single featuring three sonic brothers from Ghana.

They are, La Meme Gang member, the perpetually-tinted Darkovibes, rappers and frequent La Meme Gang collaborators, Kwesi Arthur and Joey B – who performed at the recently held edition of Gidi Fest.

The song is a laidback tune that soundtracks the seemingly cool parts of living and getting money as he sings in Yoruba on the hook that, “I’m smoking and I’m collecting money…” The song title, ‘Awolowo’ is also a play on words.

The production is certainly unsurprisingly heavy with different layers of strings, a Spanish guitar and well-placed kick drums and toms.

Word on the street says a music video featuring “colourful cameos” has also be shot in Ghana for the song and it was directed by Dave Duncan.

Ratings: TBA

You can listen to the song here;