Details/Takeaway: The song documents the tendency for celebrated and normalized violence across inner-city Nigeria with an amazing hook, delivered in street-esque forms.
Featuring Port Harcourt emcee, Dr. Barz's testament, the song is hard and real. This is Hip-Hop! The song is sonically similar to 'No Okada' of the 2017 Mars and Barzini EP, In Spirit.
Date: September 25, 2020
Song Title: Rugged You
Artist: Barzini featuring Dr. Barz
Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop
Producer: TBA
Album: TBA
Video Director: Chikezie Ifediobi for Qtoz Media
Label: TBA
You can play the song below;