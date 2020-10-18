Details/Takeaway: The song documents the tendency for celebrated and normalized violence across inner-city Nigeria with an amazing hook, delivered in street-esque forms.

Featuring Port Harcourt emcee, Dr. Barz's testament, the song is hard and real. This is Hip-Hop! The song is sonically similar to 'No Okada' of the 2017 Mars and Barzini EP, In Spirit.

Date: September 25, 2020

Song Title: Rugged You

Artist: Barzini featuring Dr. Barz

Genre: Rap/Hip-Hop

Producer: TBA

Album: TBA

Video Director: Chikezie Ifediobi for Qtoz Media

Label: TBA

You can play the song below;