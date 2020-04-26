You might know Barzini. He is one-half of the duo, Mars and Barzini. Together they released their critically-acclaimed and well-received project, 'In Spirit' in 2017. The album was named one of the best rap albums of 2017 by Pulse Nigeria. For a while after that album, they appeared in indie circles and performed on some major stages.

But since the latter parts of 2018, the duo has gone from buzzing to obscure with sparse releases and continued absence. It was almost like the duo lost faith in the Nigerian music industry. They kept releasing songs, but they never really had the buzz anymore. Now, Barzini - the Barzini in Mars and Barzini - is back with his debut solo project, Beloved Vol. 1.

The project is a drilled down dose of sentimental tunes and love-themed ballads. Barzini shows a more diverse side to act on the duo that got all that acclaim in 2017. He sings well-written lines with the soul and genuineness of a loverboy. Even better, he experimented with different sounds and they paid off handsomely due to a great ear of beats, great instinct or great A&R.

The 8-track EP opens up to lo-fi Afro-pop of tunes of 'Rush.' Barzini raps about a feminist woman with whom he is in love. Impressively, he also sings his hook by himself and this perfectly sets the tone for an amazing 27-minute experience. Barzini raps effortlessly in pidgin and shows why people always felt he has star quality.

'Aisha' is another love-themed dedication - or in other words, 'wash.' Featuring bubbling under talent, Kheengz, Barzini stays on key as he rides the genuineness of amorous lines to send a message to his audience. The beat finds a perfect spot with a recurrent guitar strum as it grooves in its Afro-Synth-Pop rhythm.

What comes next is the alternative theme of 'Mirror.' Ladies and gentlemen, nothing this writer pens will justify the quality of this song. On a guitar-based alternative ballad, Barzini goes emo and uses mirror as symbolism to challenge his own narcissism as it affects a delicate love affair. This is an impeccable showcase of dense artistry and versatility, Barzini.

From here, the EP switches direction into an impeccable show of Barzini's artistry and penmanship as he paints pictures, explores himself and deals with the many sides of love. 'Let Me Be' is a rare wish to be left alone despite the enticing feeling of love. Again, the beat is guitar-based alternative music.

'Chemistry' is an R&B song that feels cut from the staple of The Dream and Tricky Stewart. Its drum reverberates with the thuds of an earthquake while being supported with eccentric electric guitar chords. Lyrically, Barzini examines the power of chemistry between two pheromone-driven human beings of the opposite sex. This record has high replay value.

'Take Back Your Love' is an R&B song that again showcases Barzini's amazing pen game. On the guitar-based beat with Hip-Hop drum arrangement, Barzini discusses a problematic love affair that seems destined for the rocks. 'Pot of Gold' is again guitar-based, but it's rosy song about the power of love. Is that Eclipse Nkasi? That's a good verse.

As woozy cloud strings lead the way of a vocal exercise, Barzini makes a vow, 'I'm going back....' on 'Ulo Npam.' What a beautiful outro.... Those backing vocals elevated the experience of a ballad-based outro into eclectic realms.

Now, it feels like penultimate theme in an epic movie directed by Christopher Nolan. The drums come in... Oh, this is beautiful. Words can't justify this, you need to live it. Take a bow, Barzini.

Final Thoughts

Beloved Vol. 1 is a musical flex of versatility, songwriting prowess and core understand of music by Barzini as he explores themes of love, problems in love and the sour taste love can leave when it hits the rocks. Barzini, you must be proud of what you have achieved. What stars out with effortless pidgin-based raps about love closes with several rounds of alternative music and ballads.

The final track feels like chamber music in the heart of Rome or Berlin. It feels like Broadway and half. This project is so good, it feels like Barzini crafted it upon having a vision of music utopia. The production is impeccable and so is Barzini.

However, this EP has two faults; the first one is the sequencing and track arrangement. The track list would have been better with 'Let Me Be' at track seven while 'Chemistry' moves to track four and the other tracks - except 'Ulo Npam' - move up a track. This way, it would have told a love story from the rosy stage of love to the break-up before Barzini decides to go back to the beginning on 'Ulo Npam.'

The second fault is simple; the opening two pop tracks are unnecessary. This writer understands that Barzini put them there for commercial/mainstream appeal on an otherwise alternative body of work, but they stick out like a sore thumb. They are good songs, but this EP is not for those two songs. Beloved Vol. 1 would have been fantastic as 6-track experience.

'Rush' and 'Aisha' marred the sonic cohesion.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

Tracklist and Sequence: 1.0/2

Content, Themes and Delivery: 1.5/2

Production: 1.7/2

Enjoyability and Satisfaction: 1.5/2

Execution: 1.5/2

Total:

7.2 - Victory