Lindsay Abudei releases new EP titled 'Kaleidoscope'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Singing sensation Lindsay Abudei has released a new EP titled 'Kaleidoscope'.

Lindsey Abudei
Lindsey Abudei

Artist: Lindsay Abudei

Album Title: Kaleidoscope

Genre: R&B, Soul

Date of Release: February 6th, 2023

Producer: Lindsey Abudei, BigFoot

Song Art:

Lindsey Abudei — 'Kaleidoscope' EP Art
Lindsey Abudei — 'Kaleidoscope' EP Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 27 minutes 23 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Lindsey Abudei

Details/Takeaway: After five years since the release of the acclaimed album, ‘...And The Bass Is Queen.’ Lindsey Abudei announces her new EP, ‘Kaleidoscope.’

It marks the return of Lindsey following a five-year hiatus since the release of ‘...And The Bass Is Queen.’ and a two-year one since the release of her Headies 2020-nominated single ‘One On The Outside’.

Produced by Lindsey Abudei and a new collaborator, BigFoot(inyourface), the music captures the artist’s exploration of new genre elements like Electronic, Classical — and turns the page on what she has explored in previous releases. It is also a project written as a soundscape for visual and performance presentations — film, photography, theatre.

“I wrote and recorded ‘Kaleidoscope’ in the middle of many emotions, emotions that were a culmination of my last three years. I wade through feelings of doubt, of loss, asking questions about my place, purpose with the hope to find clarity in the muck. The songs in this EP were written as soundscapes and an invitation for collaboration, too.

As an artist curious about exploring multidisciplinary approaches with my music, I’d like to play at intersections of music and other mediums — in film, in movement. I’d also like to hear what others do with what we made.

Each song on this EP (except the intro) has its intermission (my version of interludes). They play like the two sides of a coin."

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

