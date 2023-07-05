Lil Kesh teases unreleased single featuring Young Jonn

After making his comeback with a series of impressive records, Lil Kesh is set to continue his momentum as he teases an unreleased single titled 'Feeling Funny' with long-term associate Young Jonn.

The single packs a catchy beat that carries Lil Kesh's familiar flows and Young Jonn's stellar melodies that have made him into a star.

The teaser has excited fans many of whom it reminded of the timeless partnership of the duo during their time at Olamide's YBNL where they churned out multiple hits.

Since making a full-time switch to being a musician, Young Jonn has churned out hit records including 'Dada', 'Xtracool', and more recently 'Aquafina' which has made him one of the hottest artists in Nigeria.