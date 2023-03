Since its release 'People' has achieved impressive international success which has seen it become the first cross-over Afrobeats hit of 2023.

Rema's 'Calm Down' returns to its peak position of NO. 5 while extending its place on the chart to 29 weeks as it continues to be the biggest Afrobeat single in the UK.

Ayra Starr's 'Rush' also reaches a new peak of NO. 24 as it moves 4 places up from its NO. 28 spot last week while entering its 8th week on the chart.

Official Afrobeats Chart Top 20: Libianca's 'People' retains its position at the summit of the chart as it extends its stay to 11 weeks.

Rema's 'Holiday' stays at NO. 2 while Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' remains at NO. 3.

BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez moves up one spot to NO. 4 while Ayra Starr's 'Sability' drops to NO. 5.

Asake's 'Dull' & 'Organise' appears at NO. 6 and NO. 7, Burna Boy's 'Toni-Ann Singh' moves up to NO. 8, Joeboy's 'Body & Soul' moves up four places to NO. 9, and Lojay's 'MOTO' drops to NO. 10.