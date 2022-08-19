Artist: M.I Abaga
Legendary Rapper M.I Abaga drops 7th studio album 'The Guy'
Legendary rapper M.I Abaga has released a new album he calls 'The Guy'.
Album Title: The Guy
Genre: Hip Hop, Afrobeats
Date of Release: August 18, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - Geek Beats), (Track 2, 4, 6, 7, 12 - Chopsticks), (Track 3 - Beats By Jayy), (Track 5 - Tempoe), (Track 7 - Geek Beats), (Track 8 - Master Kraft), (Track 9 - Chillz, Geek Beats), (Track 10, 11, 1 - G Plus), (Track 11, 5, 3, 8, 9, 12 - Jude Abaga), (Track 12 - Jesse Abaga).
Song Art:
Length: 40 minutes 25 seconds
Features: 13 - Olamide, NAS, Phyno, Cavemen, Duncan Mighty, Chillz, Lord Vino, BNXN, Wande Coal, Temi Owo, Ossi Grace, Jesse Jagz, Ice Prince.
Label: Chocolate City Limited
Details/Takeaway: M.I is one of the greatest rappers out of Africa and in his latest album 'The Guy', he taps into his talent and reveal the man behind the star, M.I Abaga.
