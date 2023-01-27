Artist: L.A.X
L.A.X returns with new party-starting jam 'Rora'
Afrobeats sensation L.A.X has returned with a new Amapiano single titled 'Rora'. This is his first release of 2023 as he aims to start the year with a hit.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: January 27, 2022
Producer: Shyne
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 30 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Rasaqi Music Ltd/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: L.A.X returns with an Amapiano hit on which he delivers his sticky lines and swaggering delivery that aims to drive listeners into a moshpit.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
L.A.X returns with new party-starting jam 'Rora'
1da Banton dazzles on new single 'Call Jehova'
Mr. Eazi drops new Amapiano tune, 'Werser'
Pheelz returns with new single, 'Stand By You'
Papaya Ex lambasts Nedu for calling her a liar
Lupo & UC Dray set to thrill listeners with upcoming single, 'Dangerous'
Phyno & Olamide drop new collaboration titled 'Ojemba'
Amber Rose wants to stay single forever...says men are disgusting
Mike Bamiloye slams Nigerian actors for romancing and kissing in movies
ADVERTISEMENT