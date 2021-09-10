On September 10, 2021, Nigerian rapper, LadiPoe was nominated for Best International Flow at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards.
LadiPoe scores 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards nomination
This comes after a stellar 18-month run, which involves two smash hit records, 'Know You' featuring Simi and 'Feeling' featuring Buju.
He is nominated alongside six other international artists including Nasty C (South Africa), Xam (Brazil), Laylow (France), Gazo (France), Little Simz (UK), and Dave (UK).
A few years ago, Ghanaian legend, Sarkodie won that category.
