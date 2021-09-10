RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

LadiPoe scores 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards nomination

Motolani Alake

This comes after a stellar 18-month run, which involves two smash hit records, 'Know You' featuring Simi and 'Feeling' featuring Buju.

Nigerian rapper Ladipoe

On September 10, 2021, Nigerian rapper, LadiPoe was nominated for Best International Flow at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

He is nominated alongside six other international artists including Nasty C (South Africa), Xam (Brazil), Laylow (France), Gazo (France), Little Simz (UK), and Dave (UK).

A few years ago, Ghanaian legend, Sarkodie won that category. For LadiPoe, this comes after a stellar 18-month run, which involves two smash hit records, 'Know You' featuring Simi and 'Feeling' featuring Buju.

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

