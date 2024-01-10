American gospel artist Lacrae calls Burna Boy an inspiration
Lacrae finds inspiration from different artists.
In a clip that recently surfaced online, the award-winning gospel rapper was asked by a TikToker to name the artists that inspire his music and the rapper listed several artists including Nigerian Grammy winner Burna Boy.
Lacrae who is famous for his inspiring writing and contemporary take on Gospel music listed Tu Pac, Burna Boy, Snoop Dogg, Mary Mary, and Kirk Franklin as some of his inspirations.
Lacrae has always made gospel music with contemporary and even circular sonic appeal hence the revelation that he's inspired by circular artists wouldn't come as a surprise to many fans.
While some fans might be surprised that Lacrae is inspired by Burna Boy, it's a reflection of the Nigerian hitmaker's status as an acclaimed global star who is at the forefront of leading the global exportation of African music.
