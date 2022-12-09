Artist: Kold AF
Exciting new talent Kold AF announces herself with impressive 2-track EP, 'Kold SZN'
Exciting new talent Kold AF is set to dazzle listeners with her new 2-track EP, 'Kold SZN' which underscores are unique talent and ability.
Recommended articles
Album Title: Kold AF
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: December 9th, 2022
Producers: (Track 1 - SirBastien), (Track 2 - Mike Misan)
Song Art:
Length: 5 minutes 03 seconds
Features: 2 - Victony, Ktizo
Label: Arktik Kold Ltd, distributed by The Plug Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: With her new EP 'Kold SZN,' Kold AF is set to display her versatility, range, and penmanship with which is set to boldly announce herself to listeners.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng