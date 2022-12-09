ADVERTISEMENT
Exciting new talent Kold AF announces herself with impressive 2-track EP, 'Kold SZN'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Exciting new talent Kold AF is set to dazzle listeners with her new 2-track EP, 'Kold SZN' which underscores are unique talent and ability.

Kold AF
Kold AF

Artist: Kold AF

Album Title: Kold AF

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: December 9th, 2022

Producers: (Track 1 - SirBastien), (Track 2 - Mike Misan)

Song Art:

Kold AF - 'Kold SZN'
Kold AF - 'Kold SZN' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 5 minutes 03 seconds

Features: 2 - Victony, Ktizo

Label: Arktik Kold Ltd, distributed by The Plug Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: With her new EP 'Kold SZN,' Kold AF is set to display her versatility, range, and penmanship with which is set to boldly announce herself to listeners.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

